Synalloy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 29, 2022 5:11 pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $95.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.2 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $334.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNL

