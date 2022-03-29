Synalloy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Synalloy Corp. (SYNL) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.1 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 84 cents.

The maker of stainless steel pipe, storage tanks and specialty chemicals posted revenue of $95.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $20.2 million, or $2.14 per share. Revenue was reported as $334.7 million.

