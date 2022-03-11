Tredegar: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Tredegar Corp. (TG) on Friday reported earnings of $21.4 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 63 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The plastic films maker posted revenue of $221 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $57.8 million, or $1.72 per share. Revenue was reported as $826.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TG

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.