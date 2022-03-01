FINANCIAL MARKETS

Oil prices surge higher, stocks fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Oil prices soared and investors shifted more money out of stocks and into ultra-safe U.S. government bonds as Russia stepped up its war on Ukraine.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6%.

The price of oil surged back above $100 a barrel after Russia, a major energy producer, faced further isolation and economic damage because of its invasion of Ukraine. The rush into bonds pushed the yield on the 10-year Treasury back down to 1.71%, where it was in January. In February, it had crossed back above 2% for the first time in over two years.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ENERGY

Nations agree to release 60M barrels of oil amid Russian war

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The International Energy Agency says all 31 member countries have agreed to release 60 million barrels of oil from their strategic reserves “to send a strong message to oil markets” that there will be “no shortfall in supplies” after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The board of the Paris-based IEA made the decision at an extraordinary meeting of energy ministers chaired by U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm. She says half the release will come from the United States and that the group’s decision “reflects our common commitment to address significant market and supply disruptions.” Granholm says the U.S. is ready to “take additional measures” if needed.

Russia plays an outsized role in global energy markets as the third-largest oil producer.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-SOCIAL MEDIA

Big tech grapples with Russian state media, propaganda

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is forcing big tech companies to decide how to handle Russian state media that spread propaganda and misinformation.

Officials in the European Union say they’re moving to ban the outlets, and Google announced today that it’s blocking the YouTube channels of Russian state media in Europe.

Other U.S.-owned tech companies have offered more modest changes so far: limiting the Kremlin’s reach, labeling more of its content and prohibiting Russian state media from making money off ads. The changes are a careful balancing act, meant to slow the Kremlin from pumping propaganda into social media feeds without angering Russian officials to the point that they block the platforms entirely.

TARGET-RESULTS

Target to invest up to $5 billion to fuel more growth

NEW YORK (AP) — Target will invest up to $5 billion this year in physical stores, new brands and expanding its online fulfilment as the discounter continues to drive sales growth and differentiate itself from rivals.

Target announced the moves at its annual investor meeting today. They come as Target pushed through headwinds ranging from inflation to congested ports to deliver solid results for the three-month period that included the crucial holiday shopping season.

Fourth-quarter profit rose nearly 12%, while sales increased 9.4%. The Minneapolis retailer also released an upbeat revenue outlook for 2022.

STELLANTIS-EV PLAN

Stellantis plans to launch Jeep electric SUV early next year

UNDATED (AP) — Automaker Stellantis is planning to have 50% of its U.S. sales and all of its European sales be from electric vehicles by the end of the decade.

The company says it anticipates having more than 75 battery electric vehicles and global annual BEV sales of 5 million vehicles by 2030. Stellantis says the Jeep brand will have its first fully electric SUV launching early next year and a new Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck will arrive in 2024.

DOMINO’S-CEO

Domino’s Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken

UNDATED (AP) — Domino’s Pizza CEO Ritch Allison announced his retirement today, as the company announced weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Allison, 55, said he will step down at the end of April. He will be replaced by Russell Weiner, 53, who is currently Domino’s president and chief operating officer.

Domino’s global revenue fell 1% to $1.34 billion in the October-December period. That was short of Wall Street’s forecast of $1.38 billion. Domino’s said staffing shortages forced some stores to limit their hours and impacted customer service.

PORTUGAL-SHIP FIRE

Massive cargo ship carrying cars sinks in mid-Atlantic

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — A large cargo vessel carrying cars from Germany to the United States has sunk in the mid-Atlantic nearly two weeks after a fire broke out on board.

The ship’s manager and the Portuguese navy said the Felicity Ace sank Tuesday about 250 miles off Portugal’s Azores Islands as it was being towed. A salvage team had put out the fire. The ship was transporting electric and non-electric vehicles.

Suspicion on what started the fire has fallen on lithium batteries used in electric vehicles. But authorities say they have no firm evidence about the cause. A Portuguese Air Force helicopter evacuated the 22 crew members when the fire first broke out.

EMIRATES-ETIHAD

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad carrier posts $476M loss amid pandemic

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s Etihad carrier has announced a whopping $478 million loss for 2021. The figure underscores the continued challenge that airlines around the world are facing as travelers slowly return to the skies amid COVID-19 vaccine rollouts and eased travel restrictions.

The airline says the figure represents a much-reduced loss compared to the staggering $1.7 billion loss the company had in 2020. But even before the pandemic, the airline was losing billions in recent years.

Etihad remains one of two premier airlines in the United Arab Emirates and among the Middle East’s top carriers.

JAPAN-TOSHIBA

Japan’s Toshiba CEO steps down amid restructuring efforts

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese technology giant Toshiba has named a new chief executive as it seeks shareholder approval for a restructuring plan aimed at restoring its reputation and competitiveness.

The company said Taro Shimada, an executive officer and senior vice president, would replace Satoshi Tsunakawa as chief executive.

Toshiba was one of Japan’s most revered brands but it has been struggling since the Fukushima nuclear disaster in March 2011. Its reputation was tarnished, also, by a major accounting scandal.

Toshiba plans to split into two companies, one focused on infrastructure and the other on devices. An extraordinary shareholders’ meeting is set for March 24.

