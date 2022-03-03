On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Urban One: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 3, 2022
LANHAM, Md. (AP) _ Urban One Inc. (UONE) on Thursday reported earnings of $6.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Lanham, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $131 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $38.4 million, or 71 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $441.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UONE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UONE

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

