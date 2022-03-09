On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

US job openings near record, adding to price pressures

CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
March 9, 2022 10:36 am
< a min read
      

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. businesses posted a near-record level of open jobs in January, a trend that has pushed up worker’s pay and added to inflationary pressures in the U.S.

Employers posted 11.3 million jobs at the end of January, down slightly from a record of 11.4 million in December, the Labor Department said Wednesday.

The number of people quitting their jobs slipped but also remained far above pre-pandemic levels as more Americans take advantage of numerous opportunities to switch jobs, often for higher pay. The vast majority of those quitting do so to take another position.

The figures are for January and as a result do not reflect any potential impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, though few economists anticipate the war will reduce hiring soon.

        DoD Cloud Exchange: In a three-day event from March 22-24, Federal News Network will take a deep dive into what each of the military departments are really trying to achieve, and what they’ve accomplished thus far.

Average hourly pay increased 5.1% in February compared with a year earlier, according to U.S. statistics released last week, a rapid gain that forces companies to either become more efficient or raise prices to offset their higher labor costs. In some industries such as restaurants, large pay gains for workers have driven prices higher.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

3|15 Performance Driven Thinking for First...
3|15 8(a) STARS III GWAC DPA Training
3|15 Digital Transformation in a Time of...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Capitol Police take to their bikes