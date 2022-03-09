On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
VSE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
March 9, 2022 6:15 pm
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $6.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 53 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $210.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $199.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

