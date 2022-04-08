On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

8 killed in clash at Mexican cement plant

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 12:39 pm
< a min read
      

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least eight people were killed and 11 injured when competing groups of workers clashed at a cement plant before dawn Wednesday in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo, authorities said.

Hidalgo Gov. Omar Fayad said via Twitter that he strongly condemned the violence at the Cruz Azul cement cooperative’s plant in the Tula township.

The Hidalgo state public safety agency said in a statement that emergency calls began coming in early Wednesday from the plant about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Mexico City. Facilities and vehicles were damaged.

Authorities only identified those involved as two groups of people, but local media said the clash was related to a long-running leadership dispute at the national cement cooperative.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 2022 - FAR Supplement - DOLAR -...
5|4 Effective Virtual Engagement with...
5|4 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories