Amazon, AbbVie fall, Mohawk Industries, Honeywell rise

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 4:22 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Mohawk Industries Inc., up $10.28 to $141.06.

The flooring maker gave investors an encouraging profit forecast after reporting strong first-quarter financial results.

Tesla Inc., down $6.75 to $870.76.

CEO Elon Musk has sold shares worth about $8.5 billion in the electric vehicle maker, most likely to help fund his purchase of Twitter.

Honeywell International Inc., up $3.59 to $193.51.

The industrial conglomerate beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Amazon.com Inc., down $406.30 to $2,485.63.

The giant online retailer lost money in the first quarter due to its electric car investment, and made a weak revenue forecast.

AbbVie Inc., down $9.43 to $146.88.

The maker of best-selling arthritis treatment Humira cut its profit forecast for the year.

Celanese Corp., up $4.01 to $146.94

The chemical company gave investors an encouraging profit forecast for its current quarter.

Hub Group Inc., up 56 cents to $67.16.

The Chicago-area based trucking firm raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Columbia Sportswear Co., down $6.10 to $82.16.

The Portland-based maker of jackets, fleeces and other outdoor gear reported weak first-quarter revenue.

