Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees

Associated Press
April 13, 2022 3:19 pm
Amazon.com said Wednesday it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services as the company faces rising costs.

The company said in an announcement on its website that the added fees, which will take effect on April 28, are “subject to change” and will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items. Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation jumped 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years. Gasoline prices rocketed 48% in the past 12 months.

The online retailer said the fees will apply to products ordered before April 28 but shipped and delivered after that date.

