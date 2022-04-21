On Air: Ask The CIO: SLED Edition
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Amazon extends Prime perks to merchant sites

Associated Press
April 21, 2022 10:46 am
1 min read
      

Amazon is extending the benefits of a Prime subscription to online stores beyond its own site, a move geared toward boosting revenue from merchant fees and expanding its logistics footprint.

The company said Thursday the new service it calls “Buy with Prime,” will initially be available by invitation for merchants who ship their products using Amazon’s warehouse and delivery services. Then, it will be rolled out for merchants who don’t sell on Amazon or use its delivery services.

Amazon.com Inc. said the service will only be available for U.S. customers. Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide who pay $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as free delivery and returns.

The company said Prime members using “Buy with Prime” would be able to see the Prime logo on eligible products on a merchant’s site and make purchases using the payment and shipping information stored in their Amazon account.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Merchants who use the service will pay various fees, which the retailer says are calculated depending on what sellers use. “With no fixed subscription fee or long-term contract required, merchants can expand selection or cancel at any time,” it said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|27 AFCEA Las Vegas Chapter Tech &...
4|27 Actuarial Process Optimization:...
4|27 Intro to Trifacta: The Data Engineering...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories