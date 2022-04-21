American National Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) _ American National Bankshares Inc. (AMNB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $9 million.

The bank, based in Danville, Virginia, said it had earnings of 84 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $27 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.1 million, which beat Street forecasts.

American National Bankshares shares have decreased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMNB

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.