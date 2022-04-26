On Air: Off The Shelf
Business News

Apple-Apps-Top-10

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 11:16 am
1 min read
      

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

3. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

6. HotSchedules, HotSchedules

7. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

8. Papa’s Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

9. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

10. Monopoly – Classic Board Game, Marmalade Game Studio

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TikTok, TikTok Ltd.

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Facebook, Meta Platforms, Inc.

5. LiveIn – LivePic Widget, Livehouse Limited

6. Google Maps, Google LLC

7. Messenger, Meta Platforms, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Gmail – Email by Google, Google LLC

10. WhatsApp Messenger, WhatsApp Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Poppy Playtime Chapter 1, MOBGames

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Rovio Classics: Angry Birds, Rovio Entertainment Oyj

7. Toca Kitchen 2, Toca Boca AB

8. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Clickteam, LLC

9. Toca Life: Hospital, Toca Boca AB

10. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Tall Man Run, SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD

2. Car Master-Enjoy yourself, 虹潍 叶

3. Disney+, Disney

4. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

5. Bad Spider Thief, Kien Pham

6. Roblox, Roblox Corporation

7. HBO Max: Stream TV & Movies, WarnerMedia

8. Find the Alien, MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

9. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

10. Hulu: Watch TV series & movies, Hulu, LLC

Top Stories