ASGN Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ ASGN Incorporated (ASGN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $66.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.28. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The staffing company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.05 billion.

ASGN Inc shares have dropped 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $110.78, a rise of 3% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ASGN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ASGN

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.