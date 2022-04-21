Atlantic Union: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $43.7 million.

The bank, based in Richmond, Virginia, said it had earnings of 54 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 60 cents per share.

The holding company for Atlantic Union Bank posted revenue of $168.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $164.4 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

Atlantic Union shares have risen nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased almost 2% in the last 12 months.

