On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

California food plant fire prompts evacuation of thousands

The Associated Press
April 14, 2022 1:25 pm
1 min read
      

SALINAS, Calif. (AP) — A massive fire at a Northern California food processing plant prompted authorities to tell thousands of nearby residents to evacuate Thursday and to order tens of thousands more to stay inside their homes.

The fire at the Taylor Farms packaged salad plant in Salinas, about 110 miles (177 kilometers) south of San Francisco, started Wednesday night and was still burning Thursday morning.

Authorities initially said they feared the fire could generate an explosion and a plume of hazardous ammonia, but the Salinas Fire Department said later that those threats appeared to be minimal.

About 2,700 people living closest to the plant were told that they should evacuate while 35,000 more were ordered to shelter inside their homes, the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services said in a statement.

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

Those staying home were told to shut windows and to turn off ventilation systems “until further notice,” the statement said.

Officials said some people evacuated after the fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. Officials did not say what caused the fire.

A woman who answered the phone at Taylor Farms in Salinas told a reporter seeking comment to call back later for information.

Salinas has a population of about 160,000 people and is in a key agricultural region.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories