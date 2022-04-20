Capital Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Capital Bancorp, Inc. (CBNK) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $10.2 million.

The bank, based in Rockville, Maryland, said it had earnings of 71 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $42.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $41.6 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Capital Bancorp shares have declined 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $22.66, an increase of 9% in the last 12 months.

