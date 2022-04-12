On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 3:18 pm
1 min read
      

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1077¾ 1117½ 1075 1103¾ +22½
Jul 1085½ 1125 1082¼ 1112½ +23½
Sep 1083¼ 1117¼ 1079¾ 1109 +23
Dec 1080½ 1109½ 1075 1101½ +20¼
Mar 1070 1096½ 1069¾ 1090½ +18¾
May 1050 1074¼ 1050 1070¼ +17¼
Jul 970 988 970 985 +15
Sep 950½ 961½ 950½ 960½ +13
Dec 944 951 942½ 949¾ +8½
Mar 929½ 930½ 928 930½ +7½
May 910½ +7
Jul 844½ 855 839¾ 851 +8
Est. sales 117,798. Mon.’s sales 157,311
Mon.’s open int 339,487
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 765½ 779 765 776¼ +11¾
Jul 760 773½ 759½ 772½ +13¾
Sep 730 744¾ 729¾ 743¾ +14
Dec 717½ 732¾ 716¾ 731 +13
Mar 718¾ 733½ 718½ 733 +13½
May 719 733½ 719 733½ +13¾
Jul 717¾ 729 717¾ 729 +13
Sep 668½ 676¾ 668½ 676¾ +9¾
Dec 645½ 654¾ 645½ 654½ +8¼
Mar 655 660¾ 654¾ 660¾ +8¼
May 662½ +8
Jul 653¼ 659 653 659 +6¾
Sep 608 +6¾
Dec 583 595 583 590 +3¾
Jul 598¾ +3¾
Dec 560 574 560 569½ +3¾
Est. sales 339,229. Mon.’s sales 409,176
Mon.’s open int 1,568,162
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 803 811 799¾ 807 +4
Jul 758 770 755 768 +7¼
Sep 622 630 622 627¾ +5¾
Dec 619½ 619½ 614¼ 616½
Mar 610¾ 613 610¾ 613 ¾
May 612½ ¾
Jul 600¼ 612½ 600¼ 612½ ¾
Sep 603½ ¾
Dec 603½ ¾
Mar 595¾ ¾
Jul 603½ ¾
Sep 622½ ¾
Est. sales 314. Mon.’s sales 275
Mon.’s open int 3,241, up 41
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1658¾ 1682¾ 1657 1670¼ +15
Jul 1644¾ 1669 1642½ 1660½ +19¾
Aug 1602¼ 1627 1601¼ 1620½ +21¼
Sep 1530¾ 1550¾ 1527¼ 1546 +22¼
Nov 1488½ 1510¾ 1488¼ 1507 +21¼
Jan 1490 1509¼ 1488¾ 1506½ +20½
Mar 1475¼ 1486¾ 1473½ 1486¼ +17¾
May 1470 1483¾ 1470 1482½ +16½
Jul 1473 1482¼ 1471¾ 1481½ +15¼
Aug 1469 +14¾
Sep 1430 +14¼
Nov 1391¾ 1401 1391¾ 1401 +14¾
Jan 1397 1403¼ 1397 1403¼ +14¾
Mar 1396¼ +15¼
May 1395¼ +14½
Jul 1386 +14½
Aug 1382½ +14½
Sep 1381 +14½
Nov 1300 1324¾ 1300 1324¾ +22¼
Jul 1324¾ +22¼
Nov 1286 1298 1286 1298 +21¾
Est. sales 204,168. Mon.’s sales 35,962
Mon.’s open int 760,549, up 1,708
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 74.30 75.92 74.30 75.43 +1.13
Jul 72.90 74.34 72.90 74.02 +1.11
Aug 70.90 72.14 70.90 72.04 +1.12
Sep 70.01 70.78 69.90 70.75 +1.01
Oct 68.70 69.63 68.70 69.56 +.90
Dec 68.32 69.11 68.32 69.02 +.83
Jan 68.12 68.39 67.98 68.29 +.74
Mar 67.15 67.33 66.99 67.25 +.57
May 66.50 66.60 66.30 66.51 +.45
Jul 66.00 66.04 65.68 65.84 +.30
Aug 64.90 64.95 64.90 64.95 +.23
Sep 64.26 +.22
Oct 63.70 +.14
Dec 63.49 63.65 63.03 63.53 +.12
Jan 63.35 +.12
Mar 63.24 +.10
May 63.13 +.08
Jul 63.08 +.08
Aug 62.93 +.08
Sep 62.88 +.08
Oct 62.70 +.08
Dec 62.67 62.67 62.56 62.56 +.11
Jul 62.28 +.08
Oct 62.28 +.08
Dec 61.95 +.08
Est. sales 95,314. Mon.’s sales 96,843
Mon.’s open int 356,985, up 486
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 460.90 468.10 459.10 460.90 +1.80
Jul 456.80 462.70 454.80 457.70 +3.50
Aug 448.40 453.30 446.70 449.30 +3.00
Sep 436.10 440.80 435.90 438.50 +3.90
Oct 423.50 428.40 423.40 427.50 +4.90
Dec 422.20 427.40 421.50 426.40 +5.40
Jan 418.40 422.70 417.80 422.00 +5.40
Mar 409.20 413.40 408.20 412.90 +5.60
May 407.20 409.30 405.50 409.30 +5.30
Jul 404.70 408.10 404.40 408.10 +5.40
Aug 401.90 402.40 401.90 402.00 +4.50
Sep 394.80 394.80 394.00 394.00 +4.30
Oct 386.90 +3.70
Dec 386.00 388.30 386.00 387.70 +3.90
Jan 384.20 +3.80
Mar 382.30 +3.80
May 382.90 +3.70
Jul 383.80 +3.60
Aug 383.80 +3.60
Sep 382.40 +3.60
Oct 370.60 +3.60
Dec 363.50 +2.10
Jul 363.50 +2.10
Oct 363.50 +2.10
Dec 363.50 +2.10
Est. sales 109,924. Mon.’s sales 124,702
Mon.’s open int 394,745

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Top Stories