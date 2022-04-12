CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1077¾ 1117½ 1075 1103¾ +22½ Jul 1085½ 1125 1082¼ 1112½ +23½ Sep 1083¼ 1117¼ 1079¾ 1109 +23 Dec 1080½ 1109½ 1075 1101½ +20¼ Mar 1070 1096½ 1069¾ 1090½ +18¾ May 1050 1074¼ 1050 1070¼ +17¼ Jul 970 988 970 985 +15 Sep 950½ 961½ 950½ 960½ +13 Dec 944 951 942½ 949¾ +8½ Mar 929½ 930½ 928 930½ +7½ May 910½ +7 Jul 844½ 855 839¾ 851 +8 Est. sales 117,798. Mon.’s sales 157,311 Mon.’s open int 339,487 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 765½ 779 765 776¼ +11¾ Jul 760 773½ 759½ 772½ +13¾ Sep 730 744¾ 729¾ 743¾ +14 Dec 717½ 732¾ 716¾ 731 +13 Mar 718¾ 733½ 718½ 733 +13½ May 719 733½ 719 733½ +13¾ Jul 717¾ 729 717¾ 729 +13 Sep 668½ 676¾ 668½ 676¾ +9¾ Dec 645½ 654¾ 645½ 654½ +8¼ Mar 655 660¾ 654¾ 660¾ +8¼ May 662½ +8 Jul 653¼ 659 653 659 +6¾ Sep 608 +6¾ Dec 583 595 583 590 +3¾ Jul 598¾ +3¾ Dec 560 574 560 569½ +3¾ Est. sales 339,229. Mon.’s sales 409,176 Mon.’s open int 1,568,162 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 803 811 799¾ 807 +4 Jul 758 770 755 768 +7¼ Sep 622 630 622 627¾ +5¾ Dec 619½ 619½ 614¼ 616½ Mar 610¾ 613 610¾ 613 — ¾ May 612½ — ¾ Jul 600¼ 612½ 600¼ 612½ — ¾ Sep 603½ — ¾ Dec 603½ — ¾ Mar 595¾ — ¾ Jul 603½ — ¾ Sep 622½ — ¾ Est. sales 314. Mon.’s sales 275 Mon.’s open int 3,241, up 41 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1658¾ 1682¾ 1657 1670¼ +15 Jul 1644¾ 1669 1642½ 1660½ +19¾ Aug 1602¼ 1627 1601¼ 1620½ +21¼ Sep 1530¾ 1550¾ 1527¼ 1546 +22¼ Nov 1488½ 1510¾ 1488¼ 1507 +21¼ Jan 1490 1509¼ 1488¾ 1506½ +20½ Mar 1475¼ 1486¾ 1473½ 1486¼ +17¾ May 1470 1483¾ 1470 1482½ +16½ Jul 1473 1482¼ 1471¾ 1481½ +15¼ Aug 1469 +14¾ Sep 1430 +14¼ Nov 1391¾ 1401 1391¾ 1401 +14¾ Jan 1397 1403¼ 1397 1403¼ +14¾ Mar 1396¼ +15¼ May 1395¼ +14½ Jul 1386 +14½ Aug 1382½ +14½ Sep 1381 +14½ Nov 1300 1324¾ 1300 1324¾ +22¼ Jul 1324¾ +22¼ Nov 1286 1298 1286 1298 +21¾ Est. sales 204,168. Mon.’s sales 35,962 Mon.’s open int 760,549, up 1,708 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 74.30 75.92 74.30 75.43 +1.13 Jul 72.90 74.34 72.90 74.02 +1.11 Aug 70.90 72.14 70.90 72.04 +1.12 Sep 70.01 70.78 69.90 70.75 +1.01 Oct 68.70 69.63 68.70 69.56 +.90 Dec 68.32 69.11 68.32 69.02 +.83 Jan 68.12 68.39 67.98 68.29 +.74 Mar 67.15 67.33 66.99 67.25 +.57 May 66.50 66.60 66.30 66.51 +.45 Jul 66.00 66.04 65.68 65.84 +.30 Aug 64.90 64.95 64.90 64.95 +.23 Sep 64.26 +.22 Oct 63.70 +.14 Dec 63.49 63.65 63.03 63.53 +.12 Jan 63.35 +.12 Mar 63.24 +.10 May 63.13 +.08 Jul 63.08 +.08 Aug 62.93 +.08 Sep 62.88 +.08 Oct 62.70 +.08 Dec 62.67 62.67 62.56 62.56 +.11 Jul 62.28 +.08 Oct 62.28 +.08 Dec 61.95 +.08 Est. sales 95,314. Mon.’s sales 96,843 Mon.’s open int 356,985, up 486 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 460.90 468.10 459.10 460.90 +1.80 Jul 456.80 462.70 454.80 457.70 +3.50 Aug 448.40 453.30 446.70 449.30 +3.00 Sep 436.10 440.80 435.90 438.50 +3.90 Oct 423.50 428.40 423.40 427.50 +4.90 Dec 422.20 427.40 421.50 426.40 +5.40 Jan 418.40 422.70 417.80 422.00 +5.40 Mar 409.20 413.40 408.20 412.90 +5.60 May 407.20 409.30 405.50 409.30 +5.30 Jul 404.70 408.10 404.40 408.10 +5.40 Aug 401.90 402.40 401.90 402.00 +4.50 Sep 394.80 394.80 394.00 394.00 +4.30 Oct 386.90 +3.70 Dec 386.00 388.30 386.00 387.70 +3.90 Jan 384.20 +3.80 Mar 382.30 +3.80 May 382.90 +3.70 Jul 383.80 +3.60 Aug 383.80 +3.60 Sep 382.40 +3.60 Oct 370.60 +3.60 Dec 363.50 +2.10 Jul 363.50 +2.10 Oct 363.50 +2.10 Dec 363.50 +2.10 Est. sales 109,924. Mon.’s sales 124,702 Mon.’s open int 394,745

