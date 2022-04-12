CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1077¾
|1117½
|1075
|1103¾
|+22½
|Jul
|1085½
|1125
|1082¼
|1112½
|+23½
|Sep
|1083¼
|1117¼
|1079¾
|1109
|+23
|Dec
|1080½
|1109½
|1075
|1101½
|+20¼
|Mar
|1070
|1096½
|1069¾
|1090½
|+18¾
|May
|1050
|1074¼
|1050
|1070¼
|+17¼
|Jul
|970
|988
|970
|985
|+15
|Sep
|950½
|961½
|950½
|960½
|+13
|Dec
|944
|951
|942½
|949¾
|+8½
|Mar
|929½
|930½
|928
|930½
|+7½
|May
|910½
|+7
|Jul
|844½
|855
|839¾
|851
|+8
|Est. sales 117,798.
|Mon.’s sales 157,311
|Mon.’s open int 339,487
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|765½
|779
|765
|776¼
|+11¾
|Jul
|760
|773½
|759½
|772½
|+13¾
|Sep
|730
|744¾
|729¾
|743¾
|+14
|Dec
|717½
|732¾
|716¾
|731
|+13
|Mar
|718¾
|733½
|718½
|733
|+13½
|May
|719
|733½
|719
|733½
|+13¾
|Jul
|717¾
|729
|717¾
|729
|+13
|Sep
|668½
|676¾
|668½
|676¾
|+9¾
|Dec
|645½
|654¾
|645½
|654½
|+8¼
|Mar
|655
|660¾
|654¾
|660¾
|+8¼
|May
|662½
|+8
|Jul
|653¼
|659
|653
|659
|+6¾
|Sep
|608
|+6¾
|Dec
|583
|595
|583
|590
|+3¾
|Jul
|598¾
|+3¾
|Dec
|560
|574
|560
|569½
|+3¾
|Est. sales 339,229.
|Mon.’s sales 409,176
|Mon.’s open int 1,568,162
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|803
|811
|799¾
|807
|+4
|Jul
|758
|770
|755
|768
|+7¼
|Sep
|622
|630
|622
|627¾
|+5¾
|Dec
|619½
|619½
|614¼
|616½
|Mar
|610¾
|613
|610¾
|613
|—
|¾
|May
|612½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|600¼
|612½
|600¼
|612½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|603½
|—
|¾
|Dec
|603½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|595¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|603½
|—
|¾
|Sep
|622½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 314.
|Mon.’s sales 275
|Mon.’s open int 3,241,
|up 41
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1658¾
|1682¾
|1657
|1670¼
|+15
|Jul
|1644¾
|1669
|1642½
|1660½
|+19¾
|Aug
|1602¼
|1627
|1601¼
|1620½
|+21¼
|Sep
|1530¾
|1550¾
|1527¼
|1546
|+22¼
|Nov
|1488½
|1510¾
|1488¼
|1507
|+21¼
|Jan
|1490
|1509¼
|1488¾
|1506½
|+20½
|Mar
|1475¼
|1486¾
|1473½
|1486¼
|+17¾
|May
|1470
|1483¾
|1470
|1482½
|+16½
|Jul
|1473
|1482¼
|1471¾
|1481½
|+15¼
|Aug
|1469
|+14¾
|Sep
|1430
|+14¼
|Nov
|1391¾
|1401
|1391¾
|1401
|+14¾
|Jan
|1397
|1403¼
|1397
|1403¼
|+14¾
|Mar
|1396¼
|+15¼
|May
|1395¼
|+14½
|Jul
|1386
|+14½
|Aug
|1382½
|+14½
|Sep
|1381
|+14½
|Nov
|1300
|1324¾
|1300
|1324¾
|+22¼
|Jul
|1324¾
|+22¼
|Nov
|1286
|1298
|1286
|1298
|+21¾
|Est. sales 204,168.
|Mon.’s sales 35,962
|Mon.’s open int 760,549,
|up 1,708
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|74.30
|75.92
|74.30
|75.43
|+1.13
|Jul
|72.90
|74.34
|72.90
|74.02
|+1.11
|Aug
|70.90
|72.14
|70.90
|72.04
|+1.12
|Sep
|70.01
|70.78
|69.90
|70.75
|+1.01
|Oct
|68.70
|69.63
|68.70
|69.56
|+.90
|Dec
|68.32
|69.11
|68.32
|69.02
|+.83
|Jan
|68.12
|68.39
|67.98
|68.29
|+.74
|Mar
|67.15
|67.33
|66.99
|67.25
|+.57
|May
|66.50
|66.60
|66.30
|66.51
|+.45
|Jul
|66.00
|66.04
|65.68
|65.84
|+.30
|Aug
|64.90
|64.95
|64.90
|64.95
|+.23
|Sep
|64.26
|+.22
|Oct
|63.70
|+.14
|Dec
|63.49
|63.65
|63.03
|63.53
|+.12
|Jan
|63.35
|+.12
|Mar
|63.24
|+.10
|May
|63.13
|+.08
|Jul
|63.08
|+.08
|Aug
|62.93
|+.08
|Sep
|62.88
|+.08
|Oct
|62.70
|+.08
|Dec
|62.67
|62.67
|62.56
|62.56
|+.11
|Jul
|62.28
|+.08
|Oct
|62.28
|+.08
|Dec
|61.95
|+.08
|Est. sales 95,314.
|Mon.’s sales 96,843
|Mon.’s open int 356,985,
|up 486
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|460.90
|468.10
|459.10
|460.90
|+1.80
|Jul
|456.80
|462.70
|454.80
|457.70
|+3.50
|Aug
|448.40
|453.30
|446.70
|449.30
|+3.00
|Sep
|436.10
|440.80
|435.90
|438.50
|+3.90
|Oct
|423.50
|428.40
|423.40
|427.50
|+4.90
|Dec
|422.20
|427.40
|421.50
|426.40
|+5.40
|Jan
|418.40
|422.70
|417.80
|422.00
|+5.40
|Mar
|409.20
|413.40
|408.20
|412.90
|+5.60
|May
|407.20
|409.30
|405.50
|409.30
|+5.30
|Jul
|404.70
|408.10
|404.40
|408.10
|+5.40
|Aug
|401.90
|402.40
|401.90
|402.00
|+4.50
|Sep
|394.80
|394.80
|394.00
|394.00
|+4.30
|Oct
|386.90
|+3.70
|Dec
|386.00
|388.30
|386.00
|387.70
|+3.90
|Jan
|384.20
|+3.80
|Mar
|382.30
|+3.80
|May
|382.90
|+3.70
|Jul
|383.80
|+3.60
|Aug
|383.80
|+3.60
|Sep
|382.40
|+3.60
|Oct
|370.60
|+3.60
|Dec
|363.50
|+2.10
|Jul
|363.50
|+2.10
|Oct
|363.50
|+2.10
|Dec
|363.50
|+2.10
|Est. sales 109,924.
|Mon.’s sales 124,702
|Mon.’s open int 394,745
