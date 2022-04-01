Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery fell $1.01 to $99.27 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery fell 32 cents to $104.39 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $3.15 a gallon. May heating oil rose 6 cents to $3.42 a gallon. May natural gas rose 8 cents $5.72 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery fell $30.30 to $1,923.70 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 48 cents to $24.65 an ounce and May copper fell 6 cents to $4.69 a pound.

The dollar rose to 122.62 Japanese yen from 121.62 yen. The euro fell to $1.1039 from $1.1071.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.