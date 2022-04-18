On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 3:43 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for May delivery rose $1.26 to $108.21 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.46 to $113.16 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery was unchanged at $3.38 a gallon. May heating oil rose 4 cents to $3.89 a gallon. May natural gas rose 52 cents to $7.82 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $11.50 to $1,986.40 an ounce. Silver for May delivery rose 45 cents to $26.15 an ounce and May copper rose 8 cents to $4.80 a pound.

The dollar rose to 126.98 Japanese yen from 126.38 yen. The euro fell to $1.0784 from $1.0810.

        Insight by IBM: Join Tom Temin, Brian Laird of the Naval Supply Systems Command, IBM Federal's Chris Egan and the Center for Internet Security's Curtis Dukes during this exclusive webinar for a discussion of NAVSUP and zero trust.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|25 LEIU/IALEIA Annual Training Event
4|25 Register Today for Acquisition Training...
4|25 Public Safety & Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories