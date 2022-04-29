On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 4:15 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for June delivery fell 67 cents to $104.69 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose $1.75 to $109.34 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for May delivery fell 3 cents to $3.47 a gallon. May heating oil fell 36 cents to $4.78 a gallon. June natural gas rose 35 cents to $7.24 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for June delivery rose $20.40 to $1,911.70 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 9 cents to $23.09 an ounce and July copper fell 2 cents to $4.41 a pound.

The dollar fell to 129.46 Japanese yen from 130.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.0567 from $1.0504.

