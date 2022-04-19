On Air: Federal Insights
Cyberattack cripples Puerto Rico toll collection system

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 8:55 am
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Authorities in Puerto Rico said Tuesday that an electronic toll collection system was the target of a cyberattack over the weekend, the latest such incident in recent years.

The system, known as AutoExpreso, is run by a private operator called Professional Account Management.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the system would be back online and whether any confidential information was stolen. Officials said they would soon provide more details.

The incident reported Saturday comes three months after an attack crippled the internet provider, phone system and official online page of Puerto Rico’s Senate. Previously, in 2021, a cyberattack hit the website of a private company that took over the transmission and distribution of electricity in the U.S. territory.

Meanwhile, in 2020, an online scam tried to steal more than $4 million from Puerto Rican government agencies, forcing authorities to freeze nearly $3 million. That same year, hackers targeted the database of Puerto Rico’s fire department and demanded $600,000 in an alleged extortion act.

