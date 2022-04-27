On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Dynex Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 8:13 am
GLEN ALLEN, Va. (AP) _ Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $117.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Glen Allen, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $3.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 44 cents per share.

The mortgage real estate investment trust posted revenue of $17.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $15.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DX

Top Stories