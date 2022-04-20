Eagle Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Eagle Bancorp Inc. (EGBN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $45.7 million.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of $1.42 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.06 per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $95.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $87.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $86.4 million.

