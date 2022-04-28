On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Emergent Biosolutions: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 4:21 pm
< a min read
      

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $3.7 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $307.5 million in the period.

_____

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|5 Expeditionary Communications Rodeo and...
5|5 In the Name of Security: Media...
5|5 Overcoming Today's Cyber Insurance...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories