On Air: Off The Shelf
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Ex-chair of tribe that welcomed Pilgrims goes on trial

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 10:07 am
1 min read
      

BOSTON (AP) — A former chairperson of the Massachusetts tribe whose ancestors aided the Pilgrims goes on trial Tuesday for bribery, extortion and other federal charges related to the tribe’s planned casino project.

Cedric Cromwell’s criminal trial opens in U.S. District Court in Boston after being delayed for months by the coronavirus pandemic. He’ll be on trial with co-defendant David DeQuattro, the owner of an architecture firm in Providence, Rhode Island.

Federal prosecutors say Cromwell used his position as chair of the Mashpee Wampanoag tribe to extort tens of thousands of dollars in bribes and engaged in a conspiracy to commit bribery with DeQuattro.

They say DeQuattro provided Cromwell with payments and other benefits valued at nearly $60,000 in exchange for nearly $5 million in contracts. Prosecutors allege Cromwell then spent the payments on personal expenses.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Cromwell’s lawyer, Tim Flaherty, has said his client denies the charges and looks forward to his trial, adding that Cromwell was a “transformational leader” who helped improve the future of the tribe, which traces its ancestry to the Indigenous people whom the Pilgrims encountered four centuries ago.

DeQuattro’s lawyer, Martin Weinberg, also has denied the charges, saying his client simply donated to Cromwell’s political campaign.

The Cape Cod-based tribe’s casino plan has faced years of legal setbacks, but it got a boost in December when President Joe Biden’s administration affirmed the tribe’s sovereign reservation.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|25 LEIU/IALEIA Annual Training Event
4|25 Register Today for Acquisition Training...
4|25 Public Safety & Cybersecurity...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories