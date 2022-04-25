On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Exxon Mobil, Lennox fall; Twitter, PS Business Parks rise

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 4:17 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Twitter Inc., up $2.77 to $51.70.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is buying the social media company for roughly $44 billion.

Boeing Co., down $1.01 to $175.91.

The airplane maker reportedly faces delays in its 777x program.

PS Business Parks Inc., up $19.83 to $187.50.

Blackstone is buying the office and industrial property owner for $7.6 billion in cash.

Silicon Motion Technology Corp., up $9.93 to $87.02.

The chip company is reportedly considering a sale.

Citigroup Inc., down 10 cents to $51.13.

Bond yields fell and weighed down banks, which rely on higher yields to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., down $8.60 to $30.50.

The drug developer gave investors a disappointing update on the regulatory review for its potential migraine treatment.

Lennox International Inc., down $7.90 to $238.94.

The maker of furnaces and air conditioners gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Exxon Mobil Corp., down $2.87 to $82.26.

Energy stocks followed crude oil prices lower.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

