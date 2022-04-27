On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
General Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 7:09 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $730 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.61.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.39 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.98 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GD

Top Stories