General Dynamics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ General Dynamics Corp. (GD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $730 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $2.61.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.49 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.39 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.98 billion.

