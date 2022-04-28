GlycoMimetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

