GlycoMimetics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 7:44 am
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ GlycoMimetics Inc. (GLYC) on Thursday reported a loss of $14.7 million in its first quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 31 cents per share.

