Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

Wheat for May declined 30.25 cents at $10.4375 a bushel; May corn rose 2.25 cents at $8.1825 bushel, May oats lost 17.50 cents at $6.7550 a bushel; while May soybeans was up 1.75 cents at $17.0825 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Apr. live cattle rose 3.40 cents at $1.4190 a pound; May feeder cattle was off 1.60 cents $1.5635 a pound; while May lean hogs fell 3.07 cents at $1.0090 a pound.

