Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $134.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $11.7 million, or 97 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $593.6 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.