On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Hooker Furniture: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 6:16 am
< a min read
      

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) _ Hooker Furniture Corp. (HOFT) on Wednesday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $4 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Martinsville, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 33 cents.

The home furnishings company posted revenue of $134.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $11.7 million, or 97 cents per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $593.6 million.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HOFT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HOFT

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 Building Your Team
4|19 Data Trends Seattle: Executive Dinner
4|19 Zeroing in on Network: 2022 Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories