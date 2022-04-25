On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 4:25 pm
A late wave of buying left major indexes higher on Wall Street after another day of up-and-down trading.

A rebound in technology stocks helped turn things around in the last hour of trading Monday. The S&P 500 is coming off a three-week losing streak amid worries about high inflation and the rapid increase in interest rates the Federal Reserve is likely to prescribe for it.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 24.34 points, or 0.6%, to 4,296.12.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 238.06 points, or 0.7%, to 34,049.46.

The Nasdaq rose 165.56 points, or 1.3%, to 13,004.85.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 13.54 points, or 0.7%, to 1,954.20.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 470.06 points, or 9.9%.

The Dow is down 2,288.84 points, or 6.3%.

The Nasdaq is down 2,640.12 points, or 16.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 291.11 points, or 13%.

