Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire

The Associated Press
April 25, 2022 12:43 am
< a min read
      

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said it struck Lebanon with artillery fire early Monday after a rocket was fired into Israel.

The army said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel, causing no damage or injuries. But shortly after, it said it struck “the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon.” It said “routine activity” in northern Israel was continuing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference...
5|1 NASCIO 2022 Midyear Virtual Conference
5|1 TOC Annual Institute
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories