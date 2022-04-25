Israel strikes southern Lebanon in response to rocket fire

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military said it struck Lebanon with artillery fire early Monday after a rocket was fired into Israel.

The army said the rocket landed in an open area in northern Israel, causing no damage or injuries. But shortly after, it said it struck “the sources of the projectile launched and an infrastructure target in southern Lebanon.” It said “routine activity” in northern Israel was continuing.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

