On Air: The Search for Accountability
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG

LARRY NEUMEISTER
April 25, 2022 1:00 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge found former President Donald Trump in contempt of court Monday for failing to adequately respond to a subpoena issued by the state’s attorney general as part of a civil investigation into his business dealings.

Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump to pay a fine of $10,000 per day.

“Mr. Trump, I know you take your business seriously, and I take mine seriously,” Engoron said before issuing the ruling from the bench in a Manhattan courtroom, following a hearing.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, had asked the court to hold Trump in contempt after he missed a March 31 court-imposed deadline to turn over documents.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Trump, a Republican, has been fighting James in court over her investigation, which he has called a politically motivated “witch hunt.”

Trump spokespeople did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|2 AFCEA Tidewater Integrated Cyber...
5|2 Mass Casualty Incidents: IPSA Symposium
5|2 Dell Technologies World
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories