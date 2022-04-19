On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

K12: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 4:34 pm
< a min read
      

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $421.7 million in the period.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LRN

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories