K12: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ K12 Inc. (LRN) on Tuesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $42.9 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.02 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The online education company posted revenue of $421.7 million in the period.

K12 expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.65 billion to $1.66 billion.

