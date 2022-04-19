Lockheed: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.73 billion.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $6.44 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $6.22 per share.

The aerospace and defense company posted revenue of $14.96 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.53 billion.

Lockheed expects full-year revenue of $66 billion.

