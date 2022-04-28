On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McDonald’s, Qualcomm rise; Ford, Domino’s fall

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 4:20 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

McDonald’s Corp., up $7.05 to $254.19.

Higher menu prices and easing COVID-19 restrictions helped the fast-food chain beat Wall Street’s first-quarter financial forecasts.

Meta Platforms Inc., up $30.78 to $205.73.

Facebook’s parent company beat Wall Street’s first-quarter profit forecasts and reported an encouraging increase in daily users.

Align Technology Inc., down $55.77 to $304.66.

The maker of Invisalign tooth-straighteners reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

Ford Motor Co., down 23 cents to $14.62.

The automaker’s first-quarter revenue fell short of analysts’ forecasts as a shortage of computer chips held back production.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., up $38.41 to $558.89.

The maker of scientific instruments and laboratory supplies reported strong first-quarter financial results.

Qualcomm Inc., up $13.09 to $148.19.

The chipmaker gave investors a solid revenue forecast for its current quarter.

Merck & Co., up $4.17 to $88.58.

The pharmaceutical company handily beat analysts’ first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Domino’s Pizza Inc., down $19.03 to $353.88.

The pizza chain’s first-quarter profits and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

