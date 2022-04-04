On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Musk takes 9.2% stake in Twitter

The Associated Press
April 4, 2022 6:41 am
< a min read
      

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is taking a 9.2% stake in Twitter.

Musk purchased approximately 73.5 million shares, according to a regulatory filing Monday.

Musk has been raising questions about the ability to communicate freely on Twitter, tweeting last month about free speech and the social media platform.

“Free speech is essential to a functioning democracy. Do you believe Twitter rigorously adheres to this principle?” he tweeted.

        Insight by Contrast Security: Cyber threats have posed interesting challenges and opportunities to both the private and public sectors. But what are the best practices when implementing new risk management solutions? Find out during this exclusive webinar.

In a separate tweet, Musk said that he was “giving serious thought” to creating a new social media platform.

Also last month, Musk asked a federal judge to nullify a subpoena from securities regulators and throw out a 2018 court agreement in which Musk had to have someone pre-approve his posts on Twitter.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Media News Technology News U.S. News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|10 IAPP Global Privacy Summit 2022
4|10 ITNG 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories