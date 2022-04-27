On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
NewMarket: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $59.3 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $6.33 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $662.6 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

