NewMarket: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $59.3 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $5.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted to extinguish debt, were $6.33 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $662.6 million in the period.

