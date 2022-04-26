NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported net income of $426.1 million in its first quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $116.56 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

