NVR: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 9:11 am
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ NVR Inc. (NVR) on Tuesday reported net income of $426.1 million in its first quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $116.56 per share.

The homebuilder posted revenue of $2.31 billion in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NVR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NVR

Top Stories