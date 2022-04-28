Trending:
Business News

Primis Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 6:49 pm
MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $4.6 million.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 19 cents per share.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $28.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $24.9 million.

