Sandy Spring Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

April 21, 2022 7:14 am
OLNEY, Md. (AP) _ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $43.9 million.

The Olney, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 99 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for Sandy Spring Bank posted revenue of $126.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $122 million, missing Street forecasts.

