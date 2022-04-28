On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Shore Bancshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 5:44 pm
EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported net income of $5.6 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Easton, Maryland, said it had earnings of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were 31 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $30.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $28.5 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

Top Stories