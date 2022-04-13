On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Supernus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 4:32 pm
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Wednesday reported net income of $2.4 million in its fourth quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 4 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $159.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $53.4 million, or 98 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $579.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUPN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUPN

