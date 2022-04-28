On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

T. Rowe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 7:28 am
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $567.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 2022 - FAR Supplement - DOLAR -...
5|4 Effective Virtual Engagement with...
5|4 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories