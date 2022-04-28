T. Rowe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $567.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $2.41. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.62 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.76 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.86 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.85 billion.

