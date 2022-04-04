FINANCIAL MARKETS

Stocks gain ground, Twitter soars on news of Musk stake

NEW YORK (AP) — Big technology and communications stocks have made solid gains and helped lift the broader market in afternoon trading on Wall Street. The S&P 500 rose 0.6%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1% and the Nasdaq rose 1.6%. Twitter soared on a big investment from Tesla’s Elon Musk.

There were more stocks losing ground than making gains within the benchmark S&P 500, but solid gains from technology stocks and big communications companies helped temper losses elsewhere. Details are emerging of what appears to be deliberate killings of civilians by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, raising the possibility of more sanctions.

ELON MUSK-TWITTER

Suddenly, Twitter’s biggest stakeholder is Tesla’s Elon Musk

UNDATED (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk owns a 9% stake in Twitter and is now the social media platform’s largest shareholder.

The ultimate aim of Musk’s 73.5 million share purchase worth $3 billion is not clear, yet in late March Musk, who has 80 million Twitter followers, questioned free speech on Twitter and whether the platform is undermining democracy.

The regulatory filing today doesn’t make clear when Musk bought the stock, but says the filing was triggered by an event on March 14. He’s described as a long-term investor looking to minimize his buying and selling of the shares.

Musk has also raised the possibility, publicly before his massive and loyal Twitter following, of starting a rival social media network.

TRUMP MEDIA COMPANY-STOCK

Stock tied to Trump social firm drops on report of turmoil

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock in a company planning to buy former President Donald Trump’s new social media business plunged today on a news report that two key executives have departed.

The report by Reuters follows a filing by Digital World Acquisition Corp. that it will miss a key deadline to file its annual financial statements. Digital World fell more than 10% in early trading.

Many public companies request filing extensions, but the news added to concerns fueled by the botched February launch of Trump’s Truth Social app, which was marred by outages and long wait lists to gain access. The shares have fallen by more than a third since then.

STARBUCKS-SHARE REPURCHASES SUSPENDED

Starbucks halts stock buybacks as Schultz returns

UNDATED (AP) — Longtime Starbucks leader Howard Schultz has returned to the company today as interim CEO. Among his first actions was suspending Starbucks’ $20 million share buyback program to invest more profits in employees and stores.

Starbucks shares fell 5% on the news. The pivot in strategy comes just three weeks after Starbucks announced that Schultz would be taking over the company’s top role until it finds a permanent CEO.

Schultz could be feeling some heat from a growing unionization effort. Six of the company’s 9,000 U.S. stores have recently unionized, and at least 170 more have filed to hold union elections.

JP MORGAN-CEO LETTER

JPMorgan’s Dimon warns of myriad issues for economy, bank

NEW YORK (AP) — Jamie Dimon has laid out a laundry list of big risks looming for the global and U.S. economy in his annual letter to JPMorgan Chase shareholders.

Never too shy to share his thoughts on anything, the CEO and chairman of JPMorgan often uses his shareholder letter to not only discuss ongoing challenges for the bank but also political or social issues that he feels need to be addressed.

The letter is a contrast to last year’s version, when vaccines were rolling out nationwide and it appeared like the U.S. economy was accelerating out of the pandemic-caused economic turmoil.

SMALL BUSINESS-TOUGH TO BORROW

Small businesses in need of a loan find banks are stingy

NEW YORK (AP) — Many small businesses are finding it tough to get a bank loan, making it difficult to move beyond the pandemic and afford the higher costs of goods and labor.

A recently released survey from the Federal Reserve shows that 85% of small businesses experienced financial difficulties in 2021, up nearly 20 percentage points from 2019. Meanwhile, inflation is the highest in decades, with raw materials and finished goods soaring in price and workers demanding higher wages.

Even in normal times, it can be tough for small businesses to get loans from traditional banks. During the pandemic, banks have been stingier, outside of COVID-related programs. Online loans are easier to get but often come with higher rates.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-BRITAIN-FLIGHTS CANCELED

Easter delays for UK travelers as COVID cancels flights

LONDON (AP) — British travelers going abroad for the Easter holidays are facing disruptions as two main carriers, British Airways and easyJet, canceled dozens of flights due to staff shortages related to soaring cases of COVID-19 in the U.K.

Budget carrier easyJet grounded 62 flights scheduled for today after canceling at least 222 flights over the weekend. British Airways said some three dozen out of its 115 flights canceled today were due to pandemic-related problems. An easyJet spokesman said it is “experiencing higher than usual levels of employee sickness.”

The Easter school holidays, which start this week, are the first time many families in Britain have booked trips abroad after two years of restrictions, but COVID-19 cases across the U.K. have soared again.

HERTZ-POLESTAR

Hertz to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Polestar

UNDATED (AP) — Car rental company Hertz is planning to buy up to 65,000 electric vehicles from Swedish premium electric car maker Polestar over the next five years as it looks to boost its electric vehicle rental fleet. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The vehicles are expected to be available in Europe in the spring and in North America and Australia later this year.

