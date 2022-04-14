FINANCIAL MARKETS

Asian stocks mostly higher

UNDATED (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher after an advance on Wall Street that ended a three-day losing streak.

Tokyo, Hong Kong and Shanghai advanced while Seoul edged lower. Oil prices fell back and U.S. futures climbed. Chinese markets climbed after the government indicated the central bank may ease policy to counter the blow to its slowing economy from pandemic-related shutdowns in major cities like Shanghai and Guangzhou. On Wednesday, the S&P rose 1.1% as investors shrugged a U.S. government report that rising energy costs pushed wholesale prices up a record 11.2% last month from a year earlier.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR-ECONOMIES

U.N. task force warnings on war’s effects

UNDATED (AP) — A U.N. task force is warning in a new report that Russia’s war against Ukraine threatens to devastate the economies of many developing countries that are now facing even higher food and energy costs and increasingly difficult financial conditions.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres launched the report Wednesday. He says the war is “supercharging” a crisis in food, energy and finance in poorer countries that were already struggling to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and a lack of access to adequate funding for their economic recovery.

The report urges countries to ensure a steady flow of food and energy through open markets, and it calls on international financial institutions to do everything possible to ensure more liquidity immediately.

AMAZON-INFLATION-SURCHARGE

Amazon adds 5% ‘fuel and inflation surcharge’ to seller fees

UNDATED (AP) — Amazon says it will add a 5% “fuel and inflation surcharge” to fees it charges third-party sellers who use the retailer’s fulfillment services. The move comes as the e-commerce giant faces rising costs.

Seattle-based Amazon said Wednesday that the added fees will take effect April 28 and are subject to change.

Federal data released Tuesday showed inflation hit 8.5% in March, its fastest pace in more than 40 years.

Amazon said its new fees will apply to both apparel and non-apparel items. The fees will also apply to products ordered before April 28, but are shipped and delivered after that date.

INDIA FACTORY FIRE

Deadly factory fire kills six

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — Police say a fire in a pharmaceutical factory after an explosion has killed at least six workers on night shift and burned 13 others.

Police said the fire broke out due to a tank leaking monomethyl nitric acid, which caused a big explosion on Wednesday night. Five workers died on the spot and another succumbed to burns in a hospital. The 13 hospitalized workers are in critical condition, suffering 80% burns. The cause of the leak is being investigated. Media reports said it took two hours to douse the blaze. In 2019, a fire caused by an electrical short circuit in a New Delhi factory producing handbags and other items killed 43 people.

WESTERN WATER WOES

Expanding drought leaves western US scrambling for water

UNDATED (AP) — Federal water managers are scheduled to host a virtual meeting to share their annual operating plan for the Rio Grande, one of North America’s longest rivers. Irrigation districts from the Pacific Northwest to the Colorado River Basin already are warning farmers to expect less this year despite growing demands fueled by ever-drying conditions. Climate experts say March marked the third straight month of below-average precipitation across the U.S., and areas of record dryness are expanding in the West. The forecast for the next three months is no better. Along the Rio Grande, some farmers are being encouraged to forego irrigating their lands this season.

FRONTIER-DISCRIMINATION SUIT

Flight attendants settle Frontier discrimination suit

DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines has settled a discrimination suit brought by a group of flight attendants who claimed the carrier discriminated against them during pregnancy and while breastfeeding.

According to the American Civil Liberties Union of Colorado, Denver-based Frontier agreed to keep or change several policies to address the needs of pregnant and lactating personnel in settling the lawsuit.

The four employees alleged that Frontier forced them to take unpaid leave for pregnancy-related absences and did not make it possible for them to pump breast milk while working.

A separate lawsuit filed against Frontier by female pilots is being litigated in federal court in Denver.

VAPING-LAWSUIT

Juul to pay $22.5 million to settle Washington vaping suit

OLYMPIA, Washington (AP) —Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson says the state has reached an settlement with e-cigarette giant Juul Labs, which will pay the state $22.5 million. The company also agreed to a variety of reforms to prevent underage use and sales. Ferguson filed a consumer protection lawsuit in September 2020, saying the country’s largest e-cigarette company targeted underage consumers and deceived consumers about the addictiveness of its product. Juul Labs admitted no wrongdoing in settling the case and in an email after the announcement called it “another step in our ongoing effort to reset our company and resolve issues from the past.” It’s the fourth such settlement with states by the company within the past year.

