VeriSign: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 28, 2022 4:19 pm
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported net income of $157.5 million in its first quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $346.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

