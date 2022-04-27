On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

VSE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 5:39 pm
< a min read
      

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $231.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.9 million.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VSEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VSEC

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 2022 - FAR Supplement - DOLAR -...
5|4 Effective Virtual Engagement with...
5|4 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories