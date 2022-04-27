VSE: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) _ VSE Corp. (VSEC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $6.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Alexandria, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 72 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 51 cents per share.

The supply and logistics company posted revenue of $231.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $200.9 million.

