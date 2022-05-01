On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

1 of 2 runaway barges pulled from Potomac to shore

The Associated Press
May 12, 2022 5:54 pm
1 min read
      

WILLIAMSPORT, Md. (AP) — One of two construction barges that floated down the Potomac River amid flooding over the weekend was pulled to shore Thursday, according to a National Park Service official.

The river slowed enough for a tug boat and two other boats to safely retrieve the barge held by the currents below a dam, Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park spokesperson Christiana Hanson said. The barge was taken first to the shore on the Maryland side of the river, where a crew secured a generator still on the deck, and then to a spot on the West Virginia side, where it awaits the arrival of equipment to disassemble it, she said.

A larger barge is still in place in the remnants of another dam, where it is being monitored around the clock, Hanson said. The contractor is developing a plan to recover equipment that fell off the smaller barge and coordinating with the Maryland Department of the Environment for potential spill response, she said.

The larger barge, which was carrying an excavator and other equipment, broke free from its moorings Saturday night, but didn’t travel far at first, she said. When floodwaters rose further the next day, a second barge broke free and both barges began to travel downstream.

        Cloud security and scalability is an important topic in government today. But what lessons have agencies learned to create more impactful optimization for the future? During this webinar, you will learn how federal IT practitioners from the General Services Administration, Department of Education, the National Museum of African American History and Culture and Appian are implementing strategies and initiatives around securing and scaling the cloud.

The barges traveled miles (kilometers) along the river before they were stopped, Hanson said. One barge became stuck less than 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) away, but the other traveled more than 25 miles (40 kilometers) before it got stuck, she said.

The barges were part of a project to rehabilitate a stone retaining wall and stabilize the towpath along a section of the historic canal near McMahons Mill in the Williamsport area, which often undergoes flooding that makes the area impassable, Hanson said.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|19 20th Annual AFCEA Pacific Northwest...
5|19 Red Hat Coffee Hour Series with Gene...
5|19 Meet with Air Force Research Labs...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories