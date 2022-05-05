AES: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ The AES Corp. (AES) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $115 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and non-recurring costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 23 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.85 billion in the period.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.55 to $1.65 per share.

AES shares have fallen 12% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has declined 13%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $21.33, a drop of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AES

